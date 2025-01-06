Business Standard

Table Space Cofounder and CEO Amit Banerji dies of heart attack at age 44

Table Space Cofounder and CEO Amit Banerji dies of heart attack at age 44

Amit Banerji and Karan Chopra launched workspace operator Table Space in 2017, with plans for an IPO this year

Table Space Co-founder and CEO Amit Banerji | Photo: LinkedIn

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Amit Banerji, the co-founder and CEO of managed workspace operator Table Space, passed away on Monday morning following a heart attack at the age of 44, according to a report by VCCircle.
 
Banerji, who launched Table Space in 2017 with Karan Chopra, played a pivotal role in shaping the company into a significant player in the managed workspace sector. The company expressed its profound grief in a statement, highlighting Banerji’s lasting impact on the industry and his irreplaceable presence.
 
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO... His impact on the company, its people and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and partners,” a company statement read, as reported by VCCircle.
 
 

Table Space IPO plans

Under Banerji’s leadership, Table Space had ambitious plans, including an initial public offering (IPO) slated for 2025. The company aimed for a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion and had appointed Axis as the bookrunner for the IPO, according to a report by TechCrunch.
 
Known for his expertise in negotiations, business planning, asset management, real estate economics, and transactions, Banerji was based in Bengaluru and was a respected figure in the real estate and managed workspace industry.
 
Banerji’s untimely demise adds to the growing list of prominent startup founders and investors who have passed away at a young age. This includes Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, who died at 42 last year; Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of Good Capital, who passed at 44; and Ambareesh Murty, co-founder of Pepperfry, who died in 2023 at the age of 51.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

