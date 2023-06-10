Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha's Dhenkanal on June 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on June 17 and address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his one-day visit, will participate in the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' of the party in Dhenkanal.

Harichandan said some other senior leaders will also visit the state as part of the BJP's nationwide mass outreach campaign which is being held to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Party sources said BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit the state on June 22 to take part in the campaign.

The state BJP has chalked out a massive public outreach programme, which will include public rallies of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shah and Nadda.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also scheduled to attend various programmes across the state, another BJP leader said.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here CDS visits EEL in Nagpur, sees demonstration of indigenous munitions Odisha train mishap: Trains won't stop at Bahanaga station till CBI's nod Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir' HP govt asks Centre to fix 40-year contract for hydropower projects Delhi's max temp settles at 41.8 degree celsius, two notches above normal