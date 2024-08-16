Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, booking details here

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the well-known Amrit Udyan (formerly Mughal Gardens) will be open to the public for a month starting from today. The statement said that President Droupadi Murmu graced Wednesday's opening of the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Amrit Udyan will remain open to the public from August 16 to September 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of Mondays, which will be maintenance day for the Udyan. At 5:15 p.m., the last entries will be accepted. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi: Attention visitors! - Carry a government-issued photo ID and your digital visitor pass on your phone.

- Cell phones are permitted, but cameras both still and video are prohibited.

- Foods like paan, cigarettes, tobacco, and backpacks are not permitted.

- Visitors are permitted to bring water, baby milk bottles, wallets, purses, umbrellas, and handbags.

- There is a food court inside.

Amrit Udyan 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

• What: Udyan Utsav 2024 Phase-II

• Where: Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35 near North Avenue)

• When: August 16 to September 15 (Closed on Mondays)

• Timing: 10am to 6pm (Entry closes at 5.15pm)

• Entry: Free (Booking link: visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)

• Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow and Violet Lines (Shuttle Bus service available).

• A free shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 is also available for the visitors.

Amrit Udyan 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi: What’s new this time?

Visitors to the gardens will undoubtedly be attracted by the stunning new arrangements. Bal Vatika, a children's garden with a story about a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a tree house, and Nature's classroom are among the new arrangements.

Also visitors this year will not leave empty-handed. The deputy press secretary to the President, Navika Gupta said, “This time a new initiative has been taken. Visitors will be presented with an eco-friendly memento called Seed Paper. These are paper sheets infused with seeds, to encourage each visitor to create and nurture a green space at home. By sowing these papers, individuals can actively participate in promoting a greener planet.”

Avneesh Banswal, horticulturist at Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that “Maintenance of plants during summer is challenging as compared to the winters since these do require more irrigation schedule. The summer plants also need prevention from the scorching heat of May and June. So the selection of the species is done in a way that the plants that are chosen are hardy by nature and can tolerate the tough weather of Delhi during summers... Since it’s the monsoon season in Delhi, when it starts to rain we pay extra attention to the potted plants."

Further, he has encouraged all visitors to witness the Bonsai Garden and the Circular Gardens, which are popular for their rich types of flora and fauna.

Amrit Udyan 2024: Overview

This reopening is a part of the 15-acre second phase of the planned Udyan Utsav that was announced in the national capital in February. With the Summer Annuals, the gardens have been transformed into a stunning landscape so that visitors can observe the blooming of seasonal flowers like Coleus, Celosia, Tuberose, and a few other rare kinds.

Avneesh Banswal, horticulturist at Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, “For this season, it’s going to be a summer garden with 37 species that can stand the harsh temperature of Delhi, during the times when gardening is impossible. This is especially for the gardening enthusiasts to witness".

Describing how he and his team were able to get the colorful flowers of Celosia Cristata and other species into the flowering stage, he further added, “It has resemblance to Cock's comb, and I feel it’s difficult to bring this species to flower during this time."