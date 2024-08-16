Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 19 arrested for vandalism and violence at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

19 arrested for vandalism and violence at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday

police

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.
Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.
Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.
Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.
The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

More From This Section

EC in J-K

LIVE news updates: EC set to announce schedule for Assembly elections today

Isro EOS-8 mission

Isro's Earth observation satellite lifts off: Its link to Gaganyaan mission

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

Modi, Narendra Modi

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Andaman and Nicobar Command, ANC, Indian Navy, Tri services

ANC pays tribute to PVC awardees with 78-swimmers 'Independence Day Swim'

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

CM Mamata accuses BJP, CPI(M) of trying to trigger Bangladesh-like protests

opd clinic

Kolkata doc rape-murder: FAIMA continues nationwide halt of OPD services

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty 100 pts; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Days after EC's directive, J-K transfers officials ahead of Assembly polls

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh; Paltan signs Amir Noroozi

Topics : Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Arrest vandalisation of statues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon