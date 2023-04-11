close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amul not a competitor of Nandini, says MD Jayen Mehta amid row in Karnataka

Amul managing director Jayen Mehta said there is no question of any competition between Amul and Karnataka cooperative dairy brand Nandini

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amul

Amul

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amul Managing Director Jayen Mehta said on Monday that there is no competition between Amul and Karnataka Cooperative Dairy brand Nandini, according to a report in the Economic Times.

"Just like Amul is a cooperative of farmers in Gujarat, Nandini is a brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a cooperative of farmers in Karnataka. There is no question of any competition between two cooperatives and two farmer-owned organisations," Mehta was quoted as saying by the ET.

Mehta, in an interview with The Indian Express, had also said, "It is not about Amul versus Nandini, but Amul and Nandini. Both are farmer-owned cooperatives working on similar interests. We are not here to compete with Nandini".

"Amul and Nandini have a good relationship, and it will continue to be so," said Mehta.

Amul, which is backed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), recently tweeted about its Bengaluru expansion plans. This sparked a political debate, with opposition parties and some locals charging that the move is part of a "conspiracy" to destroy the Nandini brand and the cooperative movement in the state.

Meanwhile, Mehta claimed that the company has always been supportive of dairy development in Karnataka.

"Amul fresh milk and curd will only be sold through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, which will be launched soon. We won't even sell these fresh-range products through our parlours in Bangalore," he told the Economic Times.

Mehta also noted that Amul ice cream has been produced at KMF's flagship facility in Bengaluru for more than ten years using milk that is purchased from Karnataka farmers. Amul has also purchased large quantities of cheddar cheese from KMF in the past, he said, adding, "So, Amul has always been supportive of the dairy development in Karnataka."

What is the Amul-Nandini controversy?

-- The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation recently announced plans to introduce Amul milk and curd in Bengaluru through quick commerce platforms.

-- The action was criticised by Karnataka's opposition leaders, who claimed that it would harm the interests of the KMF-owned Nandini brand.

-- The hoteliers in the state extended support to the Nandini brand because there is a Rs 11 difference between the two brands, with Amul milk priced at Rs 54 per litre and Nandini milk at Rs 43 per litre. They also came forward in support of Karnataka farmers.

-- KMF's Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) claimed that the milk production in the state had increased amid the onset of summer. However, the Karnataka State Hotels' Association (KSHA) alleged that an ‘artificial scarcity’ of Nandini products has been created in favour of Amul's entry into Karnataka, as reported by PTI.

-- Siddaramaiah pointed out how Baroda Bank subsumed Vijaya Bank and claimed that ports and airports were handed over to Adani. And now it is Amul's turn.
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 9, 2023
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on the other hand, said there is no merger between Amul and KMF and that Amul is not entering the state.

(With agency input)                                          

Also Read

All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta

RS Sodhi resigns as MD of Amul, COO Jayen Mehta to be interim MD

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

Anti-national forces put Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Illusory statement of highest improbity: Rijiju on Sonia's democracy remark

EC can't search, seize goods before polls are declared, says Karnataka HC

Cong blames Guj govt of sitting on OBC panel report, seeks Guv intervention

Ahead of panchayat polls, Amit Shah to visit West Bengal this week

Topics : Amul Dairy | Nandini | Karnataka | dairy

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon