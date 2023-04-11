close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Illusory statement of highest improbity: Rijiju on Sonia's democracy remark

Gandhi said her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed as an "illusory statement of the highest improbity" the remarks of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on democracy and independence of institutions.

Rijiju's jibe came after the former Congress president accused the Narendra Modi government of "misusing every power".

Gandhi said her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.

In an Op-Ed in "The Hindu", Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of "systematically dismantling" the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a "deep-rooted disdain" for democracy.

Rijiju took to Twitter to hit back at Gandhi.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi is lecturing about Democracy? Congress Party talking about independence of Judiciary is : An illusory statement of the highest improbity," he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

Cong to ally with like-minded parties to defend Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations

Germany 'takes note' of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju

EC can't search, seize goods before polls are declared, says Karnataka HC

Cong blames Guj govt of sitting on OBC panel report, seeks Guv intervention

Ahead of panchayat polls, Amit Shah to visit West Bengal this week

Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu

CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Topics : Kiren Rijiju | Sonia Gandhi | Indian constitution | Congress | BJP | democracy

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon