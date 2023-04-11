Ahead of panchayat polls, Amit Shah to visit West Bengal this week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit West Bengal on April 14-15 as a part of the ongoing preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He is slated to address a public rally in Birbhum and hold several meetings.

As per a BJP source, "Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on April 14 and April 15. He will address a public rally in Birbhum, hold organisational meetings both on April 14. He will also visit Dakshineswar temple on the Bengali New Year, which is celebrated on April 15."

"There will be organisational meetings to discuss the ongoing campaigning at the ground level for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Also, review the government policies reach to the beneficiaries," the source added.

Shah will visit West Bengal at a time when the saffron party is looking to strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the panchayat election. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress declined to give much importance to the visit.

--IANS

Also Read Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5 Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case Cow urine unfit for humans, contains harmful bacteria, says research body Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail

dr/khz/