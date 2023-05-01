close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Andhra CM Reddy, UAE envoy explore investment opportunities in state

The envoy and the CM also deliberated on the steps being taken by the state government on issues already discussed during an investment conference

Press Trust of India Amaravati
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday and explored investment opportunities in the state.

The UAE ambassador explained to the Chief Minister about the Gulf country's interest in sectors such as food parks, food processing units, tourism, hospitality, green hydrogen, ports, petrochemical complexes and infrastructure development.

According to Alshaali, UAE considers Andhra Pradesh to be a lead state for investment, a press note shared by the state government on Monday said.

CM Reddy promised the UAE Ambassador any kind of assistance and cooperation, including explaining the state's "transparent policies". He also told Alshaali that the state offered well-trained human resources as well as infrastructure.

The envoy and the CM also deliberated on the steps being taken by the state government on issues already discussed during an investment conference.

Also Read

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Investment worth Rs 73,000 crore brought to Andhra in 3 yrs: Industries Min

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

Allahabad HC remands back Katra Keshav Dev Temple land case to trial court

BJP questions use of public funds to deploy forces at TMC outreach campaign

Govt revises format of bidders from countries sharing border with India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh UAE Investment

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

MGNREGS
1 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Afzal Ansari disqualified as LS member after being sentenced to 4-yr jail

Afzal Ansari
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

LIVE: National Capital reports 259 fresh cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

covid, coronavirus, covid-19
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon