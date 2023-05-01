close

Allahabad HC remands back Katra Keshav Dev Temple land case to trial court

On May 19 last year, the district judge had directed the civil judge (senior division) Mathura to decide the case on merit after hearing the parties

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
allahabad hc

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Monday remanded back to a trial court in Mathura the Katra Keshav Dev Temple-Shahi Masjid Idgah land dispute.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Shahi Masjid Idgah management committee moved the high court for the adjudication of the matter, saying it had wider implications.

Disposing of their petitions, Justice Prakash Padia remanded back the matter to the trial court.

A regular civil suit was filed on September 25, 2020 by some devotees before the court of civil judge (senior division) of Mathura claiming right over a 13.37-acre property adjoining Katra Keshav Dev Temple which according to them is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and for the removal of the mosque standing on it.

At the time of the presentation of the suit, the civil judge (senior division) did not register it as a civil suit and registered it as a miscellaneous case on the ground that the plaintiffs are not residents of Mathura.

On May 19 last year, the district judge had directed the civil judge (senior division) Mathura to decide the case on merit after hearing the parties.

On Monday, the high court stated that summons have already been issued by the trial court on May 26 last year for filing the respective written statements and framing of issues and in light of the above, the petitions are disposed of by remanding the matter back to the trial court.

It also directed the trial court to adjudicate the suit after following due procedure as per law without being influenced by any observation or findings of the district judge vide impugned order dated May 19, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Allahabad High Court Mathura

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

