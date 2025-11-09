Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Tenders for road development works worth over ₹1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state, Janardhan Reddy said in a press release

For FY23, it has set itself a goal of Rs 1.62 trillion, and already has a pipeline of assets worth Rs 1.6 trillion under advanced stages of implementation, an official said.

The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be invited soon.

He said the NDA coalition government has already taken up road repair works worth Rs 2,500 crore since coming to power, as part of its mission to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free and ensure smooth travel for the public.

Tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state, Reddy said in a press release.

The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.

 

Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected road maintenance between 2019 and 2024, leaving thousands of kilometres of roads in "poor condition".

He added that the government was exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop roads without burdening the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Uttarakhand formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore

Mehul Choksi

Mumbai court clears auction of Mehul Choksi-linked Gitanjali Gems assets

Image via Shutterstock

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Andaman Sea; epicentre in high-risk zone

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

J&K Police expands anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway

Topics : India News Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government roads infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon