Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it, Kurnool DSP said

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Police suspect the involvement of third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, it's fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently bus caught fire.

There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape.

According to police, the skid marks of the Kaveri Travels bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell killing it's rider on the spot, suggesting that the motorbike had moved a little further after the first impact.

 

"The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it," Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil told PTI.

He said that the police are investigating to determine whether a third vehicle was involved in this accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Cyclone Montha

IMD Alert: Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rainfall in parts of India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra rejects land lease renewal of Jeejeebhoy Trust in Mumbai

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Bus accident Fire accident road accident Road Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon