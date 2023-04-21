Angkita Dutta gets show cause notice for harassment allegations on IYC Prez

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show cause notice to "former" President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Dr Angkita Dutta who levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV accusing him of "harassing" and "discriminating" with her.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta and sought an explanation in a short time. The show cause notice comes hours after Angkita Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas BV at Dispur police station in Guwahati.

However, police are yet to register a case. A top source of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) told ANI that, APCC on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta and given her two days' time for her reply.

The APCC source also said that earlier the APCC issued a show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta in December last year.

On Tuesday, taking to Twitter, Angkita Dutta said, "@IYCPresident @srinivasiyc has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi".

"I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn't stop by Srinivas," she said in a tweet.

Also Read IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for 'defaming' Srinivas BV Wouldn't be scared by such actions, says Kharge on Police notice to Rahul Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives DRI issues show cause notice against Samsung India for tax evasion: Report 'New tradition' of allegations, counter-allegations in Parliament: Om Birla How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer CJI D Y Chandrachud on same-sex marriage: 'Are binary spouses essential?' From Bengaluru to NCR, home rentals see a steep rise in last one year Lawyers can't go on strike or abstain from judicial works, says SC Anurag Jain appointed Road Transport Secretary as part of top level rejig

She added that despite facing "discrimination" for six months, no enquiry has been initiated and she has been asked to keep "mum".