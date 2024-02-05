Anurag Thakur flags off first Aastha Special Train from Himachal to Ayodhya

The first train from Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya has been flagged off by Union Minister Anurag Thakur which will be operated from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham in the early hours of Monday.

The special train will be known as the 'Aastha Special Train' which will take groups of Ram devotees to Ayodhya Dam.

While speaking about the occasion, Anurag Thakur expressed his happiness as the train started its journey from the Amb Andaura Railway Station in the Una district.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting also mentioned that the dream of Ram Mandir is finally completed as the temple has been constructed. “The first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees,” Thakur added.

Aastha Special Train to Ayodhya Dham

The Aastha Special train will begin its journey from Una to Anandpur Sahib, then via Ambala, it will reach its final destination, i.e., Ayodhya Dham, where devotees will have the opportunity to pay homage to Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Anurag Thakur also used this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the wait of millions of devotees and building the historic Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He also hailed it as a “monumental victory for the devotees of the nation and developing a sense of communal harmony and brotherhood.” He also talked about the Prime Minister's 11-day penance before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. He also highlighted the spiritual significance of the event.





PM Modi also inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the Ayodhya Railway Station in Ayodhya solidifying the city's status as a centre of cultural and religious importance.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Pran Prathistha ceremony was organised by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

There were three idols but the sculptor from Karnataka Arun Yogiraj was selected to be placed in the sacred sanctum sanctorum. After consecration, the deity shall be referred to as Balak Ram.