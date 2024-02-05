Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls: SC on ballot paper row

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: The Supreme Court was hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar's plea seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

The top Court was hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar's plea seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said the Returning Officer of the Chandigarh mayoral elections should be prosecuted for tampering with the ballot papers and called the incident a "murder of democracy."

"It is obvious that he (Presiding Officer Anil Masih) has defaced the ballot papers. He needs to be prosecuted. Why is he looking at the camera? Mr Solicitor, this is a mockery of democracy and murdering democracy. We are appalled. Is this behaviour of a returning officer? Wherever there is a cross at bottom, he does not touch it and when it is at the top he alters it. Please tell the returning officer that the Supreme Court is watching him," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud remarked.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The top Court was hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar's plea seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

The plea challenged the earlier Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant interim relief to AAP seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. The AAP-Congress alliance also demanded that fresh polls be held under the supervision of a retired judge of the court. Masih has been a member of the BJP since 2015.
 
The apex court also ordered the postponement of the civic body meeting scheduled to be held on February 7.

Ballot paper tampering row in Chandigarh mayoral polls

The elections for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor were held on January 30, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all of them, defeating the Congress-AAP alliance.

"Let the ballots and videography too be preserved...Let the papers be handed over to the Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar general by 5 pm today. List on the next Monday week," the Court ordered.

The Court's remarks come days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying, "world's biggest party was caught on camera stealing votes." The AAP shared a video of the counting of votes in the election and alleged that the presiding officer tampered with the ballots.

Notably, Masih had declared eight votes of Congress and AAP councillors, who jointly contested the election, as invalid. The AAP candidate had won 12 votes. This led the BJP candidate, who secured 16 votes, to win the polls.

Also Read

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Bill to provide OBC quota in J&K local bodies introduced in Lok Sabha

Gyanvapi: Hindu side files fresh plea demanding survey of other basements

Opposition has decided to remain in Opposition for a long time: PM Modi

Govt says 27 new sites identified for development under PRASHAD scheme

Delhi HC refuses to quash summons against CM Kejriwal in defamation case


(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party Supreme Court BJP chandigarh civic polls Chandigarh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon