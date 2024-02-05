Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gyanvapi: Hindu side files fresh plea demanding survey of other basements

The petitioner demanded that ASI perform surveys of the remaining cellar entrances that had been sealed

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Hindu side of the Gyanvapi mosque case filed a fresh plea in court on Monday, demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the rest of the basements in the mosque premises.

Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, submitted the application at Varanasi's lower court. The application said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should conduct the study after removing the blocked entrance and debris.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Singh alleged in the petition that portions of the mosque's basements were not surveyed because the entrances were barred. As a result, the petition urged that the ASI complete the survey in the cellars without damaging the structure.

 

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking survey of 'wazukhana'


The Supreme Court, on the other hand, is set to hear a petition demanding the scientific survey of the 'wazukhana' and the surrounding sealed areas of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday.

The wazukhana (an ablution pond where worshippers wash themselves before praying at the mosque) was sealed in 2022 following a ruling from the Supreme Court. The Hindu side has alleged that the fountain-like feature in the wazukhana is a 'Shivling'.

The plea also demands another survey by the ASI in the ten cellars inside the mosque complex.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which managed the Gyanvapi mosque, on a petition challenging the Varanasi court's refusal to direct the ASI to conduct a survey of the 'wazukhana'.

The order was passed on a revised petition filed by Rakhi Singh, in which the primary contention was that the survey of the 'wazukhana', excluding its portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

However, denying Singh's appeal, the judge noted that in a ruling issued on May 17, 2022, the Supreme Court directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' is said to have been found, and thus, it is improper to direct the ASI to survey the area.

Also Read

Submit objects related to Hindu religion: Court's order on Gyanvapi case

Gyanvapi: SC permits cleaning of water tank in mosque complex in Varanasi

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Opposition has decided to remain in Opposition for a long time: PM Modi

Govt says 27 new sites identified for development under PRASHAD scheme

Delhi HC refuses to quash summons against CM Kejriwal in defamation case

Govt seeks Rs 78k cr cash outgo in second supplementary demand for grants

Mustard crop acreage rises 5% to 10 mn hectares in rabi season: SEA

Topics : Varanasi Allahabad High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon