close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AP education minister inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Srikakulam

It will also house latest research laboratories, thus facilitating ground-breaking studies and collaborations with academic institutions

Press Trust of India Srikakulam
healthcare, long-term sickness, hospitalization, hospital

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A state-of-the-art 100-bed multi-specialty hospital was inaugurated in this district of Andhra Pradesh by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday.

The minister dedicated the 'Pulsus Vijaya Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research Center', a public-private partnership project, to the nation.

"With an affordable rural healthcare focus, the hospital will provide a comprehensive range of medical specialties, including cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and emergency services," a statement by the Pulsus Group said.

It will also house latest research laboratories, thus facilitating ground-breaking studies and collaborations with academic institutions.

The Pulsus Vijaya Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore in an area of 25,000 square metres, it said.

The remarkable project is an initiative by the Pulsus Group, a leading advocate for advancing medical knowledge, and partially funded by the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the Aarogyasri Welfare scheme which aims to provide quality healthcare to both developing and developed nations, the statement said.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Andhra CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,362 cr Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

State to function from Visakhapatnam starting September: Andhra Pradesh CM

Excise policy case: Court asks CBI to provide documents' copies to Sisodia

Military secures borders, also protects culture & economy: Rajnath Singh

Court must not act mechanically under CrPC sec 319 to summon accused: SC

Pak to release 200 Indian fishermen, 3 civilian prisoners: Bhutto Zardari

IMD working on new ways to predict monsoon rains amid climate change

"The inauguration of Pulsus Vijay Multi-Speciality Hospital and Research Centre marks a significant step towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in Srikakulam. I am delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion and believe that this hospital will bring world-class medical services to our citizens, furthering our commitment to their well-being," Satyanarayana said.

Thanking the state government for the initiative, Dr Srinubabu Gedela, CEO, Pulsus Group and promoter of the hospital said the support received from the Aarogyasri scheme has been instrumental in making this vision a reality.

"Their contribution demonstrates the government's commitment to improving healthcare services and empowering communities in need," he said.

Furthermore, Gedela highlighted the hospital's mission, stating, "At Pulsus Vijay Hospital, we are dedicated to offering comprehensive, compassionate, and patient-centred care. Our aim is to raise the standard of healthcare in our region and provide advanced treatment options to our patients besides promoting pioneering research in the healthcare sector. This new facility will make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh hospitals Government hospitals

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon