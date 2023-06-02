Pak to release 200 Indian fishermen, 3 civilian prisoners: Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners on Friday as a humanitarian gesture, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced.

Last month, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters.

They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

"Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023," Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet.

"This is in line with Pakistan's policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics," he added.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

