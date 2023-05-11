close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AP liabilities rose by 12.6% CAGR under YSRC to Rs 6.5 trn: Official

The outstanding liabilities have increased by 169 percent during the five-year TDP period

Press Trust of India Amaravati
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The total liabilities of YSRC-led government in Andhra Pradesh rose at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent till March 2023 to Rs 6.5 lakh crore as against the 21.8 percent CAGR during the TDP regime, said Special Secretary (Finance & Economic Affairs) to Chief Minister, Duvvuri Krishna on Thursday.

He said the total liabilities of the state, including non-guaranteed liabilities was Rs 1.53 lakh crore as on date of state bifurcation, which shot up to Rs 4.1 lakh crore by the end of May, 2019 when the TDP demitted office.

The outstanding liabilities have increased by 169 percent during the five-year TDP period. This translates to a CAGR of liabilities of 21.8 percent during 2014-19, said Krishna in a statement shared by the state government.

As against that, he said the outstanding liabilities have increased by only 58 per cent during the YSRC rule from 2019-23, translating to a CAGR of only 12.6 percent.

Interpreting these financial metrics, the special secretary to the Chief Minister claimed that the debt increase during current YSR Congress government is not higher than what was amassed during the TDP government, both in terms of absolute numbers as well as in terms of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) numbers.

Also Read

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

CAG flags 24 cases of irregularities involving Rs 348.57 cr in ministries

Irregularities in corporation tax assessments of high value cases: CAG

Reducing regulatory intervention in system a priority: DCGI Raghuvanshi

Pensioners to get 3 months to give consent for diverting additional dues

India's billionth baby turns 23 today: Here's how life has been for her

Wrestlers' protest turns the spotlight on sexual harassment in sports

IT ministry to send notice to WhatsApp on international spam calls issue

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh cag Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: May 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read

Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

Imran Khan
2 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Hyundai signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 20,000 cr investment in EV space

HYUNDAI TN MoU
4 min read

Singapore authorities say more property measures will be taken if needed

Singapore real estate
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

LIVE updates: Produce Imran Khan in Supreme Court within one hour, says CJP

Imran Khan
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon