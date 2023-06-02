close

Apna.co, DGR partner to provide career opportunities to ex-servicemen

Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex Servicemen Welfare

Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex Servicemen Welfare, to help ex-servicemen in their transition from military to civilian life.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Apna.co will offer ex-servicemen complimentary access to its platform, connecting them with hyperlocal career opportunities tailored to their respective regions, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals through meaningful employment opportunities. By bridging the gap and connecting ex-servicemen with hyperlocal career opportunities, we aspire to support their transition into civilian life," Apna founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

DGR, working under the guidance of the defence ministry, is dedicated to the resettlement of ex-servicemen from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

By joining forces with Apna.co, DGR aims to leverage the platform's capabilities and networks to facilitate the economic empowerment of ex-servicemen.

Topics : Employment in India military

