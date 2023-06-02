close

My govt fulfilled 90% of election promises: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that his government has fulfilled 90 per cent of its election promises and the state government aims to provide relief to the common man.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
He further claimed to have not imposed even a single new tax in the last five years.

He further claimed to have not imposed even a single new tax in the last five years.

"I have completed almost 90 per cent of promises made in the Congress manifesto. I presented five budgets as finance minister and did not impose new taxes," he said while addressing the inauguration-foundation ceremony of development works worth Rs 143 crore in Barmer.

"That is why schemes for public welfare are being executed," he added.

Gehlot appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a new law to give the right to social security to the masses, adding that the Congress-led state government aims to provide relief to the common people.

He also demanded the Centre to allocate an additional budget for the arid state.

The chief minister said due to the geographical conditions of Rajasthan, the cost of delivering basic facilities is high as compared to other states.

"Keeping this in mind, the Central government should allocate additional budget for the state," he said.

Calling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) the lifeline of 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, he further demanded the Central government declare it as a national project.

Targeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, he claimed that 2-2.5 lakh families have been badly affected.

"He is a minister, his name came up as an accused and his companions are in jail," the Congress leader said.

He said he was speaking as the voice of 2.5 lakh people while a defamation case has been filed against him in Delhi.

Last month, the union minister filed a defamation petition before a Delhi Court against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

