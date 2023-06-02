My govt fulfilled 90% of election promises: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that his government has fulfilled 90 per cent of its election promises and the state government aims to provide relief to the common man.

He further claimed to have not imposed even a single new tax in the last five years.

"I have completed almost 90 per cent of promises made in the Congress manifesto. I presented five budgets as finance minister and did not impose new taxes," he said while addressing the inauguration-foundation ceremony of development works worth Rs 143 crore in Barmer.

"That is why schemes for public welfare are being executed," he added.

Gehlot appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a new law to give the right to social security to the masses, adding that the Congress-led state government aims to provide relief to the common people.

He also demanded the Centre to allocate an additional budget for the arid state.

Also Read Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8 Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot President Droupadi Murmu to embark on 6-day visit to Suriname and Serbia PM Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress on 22 June Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district, many injured Gadkari inaugurates 2 national highway projects worth Rs 48 cr in Gujarat Decision to arrest WFI chief lies solely with police authorities: Experts

The chief minister said due to the geographical conditions of Rajasthan, the cost of delivering basic facilities is high as compared to other states.

"Keeping this in mind, the Central government should allocate additional budget for the state," he said.

Calling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) the lifeline of 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, he further demanded the Central government declare it as a national project.

Targeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, he claimed that 2-2.5 lakh families have been badly affected.

"He is a minister, his name came up as an accused and his companions are in jail," the Congress leader said.

He said he was speaking as the voice of 2.5 lakh people while a defamation case has been filed against him in Delhi.

Last month, the union minister filed a defamation petition before a Delhi Court against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the scam.