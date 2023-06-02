BRICS no longer an alternative but an 'established feature': Jaishankar

The BRICS grouping is not only an expression of multipolarity but of the many ways of meeting international challenges, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, asserting that the five-nation bloc is an "established feature" of the global landscape.

Addressing the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting here, he said the message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism.

"BRICS is no longer an alternative', it is an established feature of the global landscape," he tweeted.

He said the five-nation grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is not only an expression of multipolarity but of the many and diverse ways of meeting international challenges.

"Its focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core.

"Creating resilient and reliable supply chains is central to ensuring that no one is left behind," he tweeted.

Jaishankar said the 'Friends of BRICS' strongly support the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts aimed at reforming the Security Council. India says it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.

Jaishankar is here to participate in a conclave of BRICS.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.