close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Gandhi should realise that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to some misunderstanding, Gadkari said addressing a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' at Shankar Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the former Congress president should show a big heart and tender an apology for his "crime".

"Who has given him the right to insult Savarkar? No one will tolerate insult of Savarkar," Gadkari maintained.

Gadkari, speaking in a lighter vein, thanked Gandhi for giving the BJP an opportunity to make the country's youth aware about Savarkar's life and message through the yatra.

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone."

The BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have organised 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatras' in the state to honour the Hindutva ideologue and counter Gandhi's criticism against him.

Also Read

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare

My name is Gandhi, I am not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul Gandhi

Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut

LIVE: Gadkari asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks

Kerala's gender budget share up to 20.9% in five years: Veena George

Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies

Big pharma: Here's why India's drug industry needs a major overhaul

Mumbai Airport to temporarily close runways for pre-monsoon maintenance

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Nitin Gadkari | Savarkar | Indian National Congress | BJP | national politics | Politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon