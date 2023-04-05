close

Mumbai Airport to temporarily close runways for pre-monsoon maintenance

"The temporary closure will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 2, 2023, post 5:00 pm"

Mumbai Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities on Tuesday announced that both the runways of the airport -- RWY 09/27 and 14/32, will remain shut for 6 hours on May 2, 2023, as part of the facility's monsoon contingency plan.

The temporary closure will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from May 2, 2023, post 5:00 pm, Mumbai airport authorities said.

"The CSMIA is one of the world's busiest single runway airports and witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day. The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity," the official statement reads.

The yearly practice of runway maintenance work involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, the official statement stated.

The statement further reads, "Mumbai's CSMIA has strategically and meticulously planned the runway maintenance work in collaboration with its multiple stakeholders, including airlines and aviation authorities. As a collective goal to ensure zero inconveniences to its passengers, the CSMIA has intimated all its relevant stakeholders six months in advance. This has also helped airlines to plan their flight schedules accordingly."

During the four critical months of monsoon, Mumbai airport handles close to 92,000 ATMs, which fly approximately 10 million passengers to India's financial capital. Thus, the maintenance work is a part of the airport's monsoon contingency plan that has been devised to respond to and mitigate any possible issues that might arise due to inclement weather in the city during the monsoon season, thus ensuring business continuity and assurance to all airlines and passengers that the airport functions round the clock, the official statement reads.

Topics : Mumbai airport | Maintenance work | Indian monsoon

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:40 AM IST

