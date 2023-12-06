Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Around 50,000 to stage protest in Delhi to demand hike in minimum pension

The Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti will organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 7, and about 50,000 pensioners from across the nation will unite to demand an increase in minimum pension

pensions, funds, retirement, investments, investors, savings

Presently, the minimum pension under the EPS-95 is Rs 1,000 per month.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95), an association of pensioners, will organise a rally in the national capital to press the government to hike minimum pension under the scheme.
Presently, the minimum pension under the EPS-95 is Rs 1,000 per month. The EPS-95 is run by retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The EPS-95 pensioners are steadfast in their resolve to secure a minimum pension of Rs 7,500, dearness allowance, and additional benefits outlined in the EPFO's letter dated 23.03.2017," Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti said in a statement.
The Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti will organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 7, and about 50,000 pensioners from across the nation will unite to demand an increase in minimum pension, the statement said.
Following the mammoth rally, a fast unto death is scheduled at Jantar Mantar starting from December 8, the statement said.
President of the samiti Commander Ashok Raut, General Secretary Virendra Singh Rajawat, and Chief Advisor P N Patil will take part in the fast until the central government reaches a decision, it said.
The committee demands fulfilment of its four-point demands, including an increase in the government's contribution to the pension scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

EPFO to run drive from December to recover dues from defaulting subscribers

EPFO to generate 16 mn net payrolls in FY24, says SBI Ecowrap report

Centre approves 8.15% interest for 60 million EPFO subscribers in FY23

Gogamedi murder: Had alerted Rajasthan police, say Punjab Police sources

Hope terrorism is eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026: Amit Shah

Manipur Congress condemns killings, questions silence of government

10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

'Group of Companies doctrine can bind non-signatories by arbitration deal'

Topics : Delhi Protest Government pension EPFO

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon