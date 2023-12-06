Around 50,000 to stage protest in Delhi to demand hike in minimum pension

Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95), an association of pensioners, will organise a rally in the national capital to press the government to hike minimum pension under the scheme.

Presently, the minimum pension under the EPS-95 is Rs 1,000 per month. The EPS-95 is run by retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

"The EPS-95 pensioners are steadfast in their resolve to secure a minimum pension of Rs 7,500, dearness allowance, and additional benefits outlined in the EPFO's letter dated 23.03.2017," Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti said in a statement.

The Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti will organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 7, and about 50,000 pensioners from across the nation will unite to demand an increase in minimum pension, the statement said.

Following the mammoth rally, a fast unto death is scheduled at Jantar Mantar starting from December 8, the statement said.

President of the samiti Commander Ashok Raut, General Secretary Virendra Singh Rajawat, and Chief Advisor P N Patil will take part in the fast until the central government reaches a decision, it said.

The committee demands fulfilment of its four-point demands, including an increase in the government's contribution to the pension scheme.