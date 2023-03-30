close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Arunachal to sign deal with CPSUs to set up five hydropower plants

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to hand over five terminated hydropower projects with a generation capacity of 2823 MW to two Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)

IANS Itanagar
Pema Khandu

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to hand over five terminated hydropower projects with a generation capacity of 2823 MW to two Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), as the the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the memorandum of agreement (MoA) to be signed with the CPSUs.

The MoA would be signed soon with the two CPSUs.

Officials said that the state Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved the MoA to be signed with the CPSUs for the development of hydropower in the state.

"This would pave the way to unlocking potential five hydropower projects with an installed capacity of 2820 MW. This will spur huge investment in the state and generate employment," a state government official told the media.

According to the official, these five projects would require an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in the next five to seven years.

Of the five projects, two hydropower projects -- Naying (1,000 MW) and Hirong (500 MW) -- would be handed over to the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO); and Emini (500 MW), Amulin (420 MW) and Minundon (400 MW) to the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited for development.

Also Read

Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

China face-off, Assam border dispute hog news in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Arunachal CM Khandu dedicates renovated Tawang war memorial to the nation

LIVE: Hotel owners ask Joshimath disaster-hit people to vacate rooms

Pakistan govt's Twitter account withheld for the third time in India

Meghalaya Cong starts 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' over Rahul's disqualification

ED, CBI raids have brought all corrupt people in one party: Kejriwal

BJP seeks ideas from MPs for month-long celebration of 9 yrs of Modi govt

These projects would provide revenue of around Rs 500 crore per year and around Rs 100 crore for local area development (LAD), the official said.

He said that an action plan has been prepared to commence work on 13 priority projects with 12,343 MW generation capacity. This would lead to an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and would provide revenue of Rs 2,000 crore to the state and around Rs 350 crore per year for LAD.

It said that Arunachal Pradesh, through its hydropower, would contribute majorly towards India's commitment of increasing non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatt.

The Cabinet also approved that revenue generated by the state government from the power sector be invested in the government bonds which would be used for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

--IANS

sc/arm

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh | hydropower

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon