close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meghalaya Cong starts 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' over Rahul's disqualification

"Rahul Gandhi has been targeted because he asked PM Modi ji about the Adani group," the Congress leader said

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Congress' Jai Bharat Satyagraha

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Wednesday launched 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' to protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

AICC media coordinator Bobbeeta Sharma told reporters that the programme will continue till April 8.

During this period, a series of street corner meetings will be organised, she said.

Sharma said that the Congress would do everything to save democracy of the country, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "willing to destroy democracy".

"Rahul Gandhi has been targeted because he asked PM Modi ji about the Adani group," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

Also Read

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

JKPCC holds Sankalp Satyagraha against Rahul's disqualification from LS

Congress in Goa to hold Satyagraha to protest Rahul's disqualification

Rahul's disqualification: Cong to observe day-long Satyagraha across nation

ED, CBI raids have brought all corrupt people in one party: Kejriwal

BJP seeks ideas from MPs for month-long celebration of 9 yrs of Modi govt

G20 working group talks ways to make trade work for growth, prosperity

World 'turning the tide' after backslide on democracy, says Joe Biden

Fire brakes out in Indore hotel; 42 people evacuated, 10 hospitalised

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by Hindenburg Research against Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

The group has denied the charges.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Meghalaya | Politics

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon