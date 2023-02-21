Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu

-
-
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that his government will introduce chapters on unsung heroes of the state in the school syllabus.
Addressing the Statehood Day here, the chief minister said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided a platform to honour the unsung heroes of the state, who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom movement.
We have prepared a report on all unsung heroes of the state after extensive research and fieldwork, which was released today. Based on the history of the freedom fighters, we will soon introduce chapters in the school syllabus on their contribution to the country's freedom fight, Khandu said.
Terming Arunachal as the northeast of NE states, the chief minister asserted that the state is developing, for which the region is also developing.
Earlier northeast was a neglected region. But in the past eight and half years, the Modi government at the Centre brought a lot of developments in terms of connectivity and other social sectors, he said.
Speaking on the occasion, state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik highlighted the development in the border areas for which the state witnessed reverse migration.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:45 IST
