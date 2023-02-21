JUST IN
Terrorists under pressure, carrying out targeted killings in J&K: Jitendra
Maharashtra citizens have not liked EC's Sena decision: Ajit Pawar
PM Modi stopped Ukraine War to evacuate 22,500 Indian students: JP Nadda
AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting examinations
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir, no casualty
Housing, industrial land costs near upcoming Noida Airport hiked
Srilankans attacked Indian fishermen, took their catch & equipment: TN CM
Pakistani drone entering India with drugs shot down by BSF in Rajasthan
Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond International's jewellery e-auction on Mar 25
Lack of international cooperation helping cybercriminals, says official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Unsung heroes of Arunachal to find place in school syllabus: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that his government will introduce chapters on unsung heroes of the state in the school syllabus.

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Pema Khandu | northeast

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Pema Khandu
File Photo: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that his government will introduce chapters on unsung heroes of the state in the school syllabus.

Addressing the Statehood Day here, the chief minister said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided a platform to honour the unsung heroes of the state, who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom movement.

We have prepared a report on all unsung heroes of the state after extensive research and fieldwork, which was released today. Based on the history of the freedom fighters, we will soon introduce chapters in the school syllabus on their contribution to the country's freedom fight, Khandu said.

Terming Arunachal as the northeast of NE states, the chief minister asserted that the state is developing, for which the region is also developing.

Earlier northeast was a neglected region. But in the past eight and half years, the Modi government at the Centre brought a lot of developments in terms of connectivity and other social sectors, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik highlighted the development in the border areas for which the state witnessed reverse migration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 07:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU