As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'very poor' category, shows data

The overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

Even as a thick layer of fog blanketed the city on a lazy Sunday, the AQI was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range, at 345, in the RK Puram-Munirka area at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in Anand Vihar stood at 315 at 8 am, according to CPCB data.

Visuals from outside Munirka Metro station showed a thick layer of fog descending on the area, resulting in low visibility.

According to CPCB, AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 324 in the morning, at 8 am.

The AQI Dhaula Kuan also hovered in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB.

After a brief spell of respite brought on by rains, the overall AQI in the national capital slipped to 'Very Poor' on Friday. The CPCB pegged the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar at 374 on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'Poor' range.

SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier, put out a forecast for the national capital, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. It predicted clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Earlier, on Sunday, the IMD issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.

Aligarh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh was also in the grip of fog on Sunday morning.

The IMD said dense fog during the morning hours was very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, sub-himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.