Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore railway line

The MEMU train between Gopinathpur Nilgiri to Balasore in South Eastern Railway division will operate thrice in a day, railway official said

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday inaugurated the 18 km stretch of Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore passenger railway line and flagged off a newly introduced MEMU train.
The MEMU train between Gopinathpur Nilgiri to Balasore in South Eastern Railway division will operate thrice in a day, railway official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Flagging off the train at Gopinathpur Nilgiri railway station, Vaishnaw said that Odisha on an average gets Rs 10,000 crore each year for the development of railway infrastructure under the NDA government of Narendra Modi. The allocation for the state under the UPA government was very low.
He said Odisha is getting Modi's special attention for development of railways and no delegation from Odisha is required to seek it. While the average expansion of railway track was earlier only 25 to 30 km a year, it is more than 450 km in the national network in a year now, the minister said.
Speaking of the railway projects in Odisha, Vaishnaw said the Jaleswar-Chandaneswar rail route survey work has been completed and it will be extended up to Digha in West Bengal very soon. A new railway flyover at Khatapada in Balasore district will also be commissioned.
An official of S E Rly said, three pairs of MEMU passenger specials will run on a daily basis between Gopinathpur Nilgiri-Balasore from January 14. The trains will have total eight coaches - two motor coaches and six trailer coaches.
The old railway track was built in 1909 by the British during the beginning of 19th century. It was meant to ferry granite stones and forest products from Niligiri area to Kolkata via Balasore. Later, the railway line was abandoned and became almost defunct.
In separate functions the minister laid the foundation stone for a subway at Betanoti railway station for providing passenger amenities and inaugurated a booking counter there.
Vaishnaw started his 2-day Balasore visit by offering prayers at the famed Khirachora Gopinath Temple. He was accompanied by Balasore MP & ex-minister Pratap Sarangi. He also participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Remuna Hanuman Kalyan Mandap.

Also Read

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Hindu Temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California's Hayward

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Goa murder: Was not allowed to meet son for five weeks, husband tells cops

Search underway in J&K to track down terrorists who attacked Army convoy

Ram temple consecration: Uttarakhand declares January 22 as dry day

441 fresh Covid cases, active tally down to 3,238: Health ministry data

IMD to use AI to better forecasts, admits predicting weather challenging

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Odisha Trains railway station

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon