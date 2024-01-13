Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple consecration: Uttarakhand declares January 22 as dry day

An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday

ram temple poster

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in Uttarakhand on January 22 on the occasion of consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
An order to this effect was issued by Excise Commissioner Hari Chandra Semwal on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Liquor licence holders in the state will not be entitled to any compensation or claims on account of this closure, the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

441 fresh Covid cases, active tally down to 3,238: Health ministry data

IMD to use AI to better forecasts, admits predicting weather challenging

Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

Special Guests attending Pran Pratishtha will receive sacred soil as gift

AI start up CEO held for son's murder: Estranged husband meets Goa cops

Topics : Ram temple Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon