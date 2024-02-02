Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, shared a video on X (earlier known as Twitter) showing a train passing through heavy snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. While sharing the post on X, he mentioned that 'Snowfall in the valley of Kashmir!'. He also informed that the train runs in Baramulla-Banihal section of the Union Territory Jammu Kashmir.

The video was highly applauded by netizens for its stunning views. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed delayed snowfall in the region.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on February 1, 2024, on X, and it has garnered over 594k views and 25k likes.

One of the netizens wrote, "Snow Covered Train Ride in Kashmir, Train Journey Switzerland of India".

One of the X users could be seen praising the Prime Minister's vision, "This is happening only due to the vision of our world leader Hon prime minister @narendramodi Ji and you. This is Viksit Bharat."

"Looks like we are seeing the Trans-Siberian rail. Railways have really worked wonderfully well during last 10years," another user wrote.

Another X user wrote, "My dream since ages. Don't know why I can't go. Any help Mr minister."

Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir

The long-awaited snowfall in the region has finally arrived, which turned the valley into a winter wonderland. Most parts of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall as Chillai kalan - winter's harshest period, went snowless and registered as driest winter spell ever.

What is Chillai Kalan?

Chillai Kalan is a 40-day winter period that begins every year on December 21 and ends on January 21. However, this year, the period went snowless, witnessing unusual weather conditions this winter.

Even some of the tourist attractions, like Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir, received very little snowfall in this period. The famous ski resort Gulmarg in the northern part of Kashmir also witnessed almost no snowfall during Chillai Kalan, which is a rare thing to see during winters in the Kashmir Valley.

Finally, the dry period in the Kashmir Valley ended with Wednesday's snowfall that brought cheers among the people of Kashmir.