Asiatic lion population in Gujarat rises to 891 from 674 in five years

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

The estimated population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has increased to 891 against 674 five years ago as per the census conducted this month, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Wednesday.

In the previous census conducted in June 2020, the big cat population in the state was estimated at 674. "Estimated population of Asiatic lions has increased to 891," Patel told reporters here.

The 16th Asiatic lion census, a four-day exercise, was conducted from May 10 to 13 in two phases, covering an area of 35,000 square kilometres across 11 districts.

While a preliminary census was conducted on May 10 and 11, the final population count was done on May 12 and 13 with the help of 3,000 volunteers including regional, zonal and sub-zonal officers, enumerators, assistant enumerators and inspectors, said an official release.

 

The exercise covered 58 talukas.

The 11 districts where lions are found are Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Amreli, Porbandar and Botad.

Asiatic lions, a sub-species, are only found in the Gir national park and surrounding districts in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asiatic lion Gujarat Lion

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

