Home / India News / Asiatic lion population rises 32% in five years, reaches 891: Report

On World Lion Day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India draws immense pride from being home to the Asiatic lion.

The number of adult females has grown from 260 to 330 (26.9 per cent), bolstering the species' reproductive capacity. Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

India's Asiatic lion population has recorded a significant jump, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 in 2025, an increase of 32.2 per cent, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation report released on Sunday.

The number of adult females has grown from 260 to 330 (26.9 per cent), bolstering the species' reproductive capacity.

The latest count includes new satellite populations in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Jetpur and adjoining areas, and Babra-Jasdan and adjoining areas, taking the total number of lions in satellite populations to 497 across nine locations. For the first time, 22 lions have been recorded in corridor areas.

 

Marking the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X, "India draws immense pride from being home to the Asiatic lion. Over the last few years, our lion population has grown steadily. From 523 lions in 2015 to 891 lions in 2025, we have registered a phenomenal success. On World Lion Day, let us resolve to protect our lions and help them thrive. My greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation."

Over the past decade, the population has surged by 70.36 percent from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025, while the area of distribution has expanded by 59.09 per cent.

Amreli district currently holds the highest number of lions in the landscape, with 82 adult males, 117 adult females, and 79 cubs.

Area-wise, the sharpest growth was seen in Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas (100 per cent), followed by Bhavnagar Mainland (84 per cent) and the South Eastern Coast (40 per cent).

Some regions, however, recorded declines: Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary (-4%) and Bhavnagar Coast (-12%).

World Lion Day, celebrated annually on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of lions worldwide. In Gujarat, the Asiatic lion is a unique ecological and cultural treasure, found only in the Saurashtra region. The Ministry and the state's consistent efforts under Project Lion and the leadership of the Gujarat government have made significant strides in ensuring the survival and growth of this iconic species.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asiatic lion Lion wild animal population

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

