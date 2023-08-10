'War-like stores' recovered by army troops in J-K's Kokernag, 3 held

Indian Army troops in South Kashmir's Kokernag on Wednesday night apprehended three individuals with 'war-like- stores including a hand grenade and ammunition.

One hand grenade and two AK magazines with 56 live rounds were recovered from their possession.

During the search operation, terrorists hurled grenade with aim to break the cordon.

This lead to injury of two civilians, along with three army personnels. The injured were evacuated to Kokernag Hospital.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The individuals were apprehended from the Wagar area under Khansahib Police Station.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, two terrorist were gunned down as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in the Poonch district.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from their possession, said an official in a tweet.