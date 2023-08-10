Confirmation

Instead of targeting 'INDIA' bloc, focus on Manipur, Haryana: Sibal to Shah

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks targeting the opposition alliance, saying instead of making "wild allegations" against the INDIA bloc should he not concentrate on governance in places such as Manipur and Haryana.
Sibal's remarks came a day after Shah, intervening in the debate in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, questioned the character of the opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to stay in power.
"The character of political parties and alliances is revealed in such times of crises. The UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save the government by hook or by crook, while the BJP-led NDA's character is to stand up to principles," Shah had said, adding that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not resort to any crooked tactics to save the government he lost by one vote.
Reacting to the home minister's remarks, Sibal said, "Amit Shah ji: Instead of making wild allegations against I.N.D.I.A., why not concentrate on governance? Manipur, Haryana, MP, Maharashtra."

"You lost Karnataka: Corruption. Will soon lose Madhya Pradesh: Corruption. Concentrate on development instead of playing with religion," Sibal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In his remarks, Shah had also claimed that the opposition changed its name to INDIA for its coalition because the name "UPA" was associated with countless scams and corruption.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

