close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed, his brother posed as mediapersons

Assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf on Saturday in presence of the police personnel and media came in the guise of mediapersons with one of them even carrying a mic along with an ID

IANS Prayagraj (UP)
Atiq Ahmad

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 12:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night in presence of the police personnel and media came in the guise of mediapersons with one of them even carrying a mic along with an ID.

As journalists questioned Atiq Ahmed about his questioning in the police custody, he said: "Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim... (Actually, Guddu Muslim...) " and was shot dead in the head, even before he could finish what he was saying.

One of the journalists who was present on the spot said: "The assailants shouted 'surrender, surrender' and threw their firearms on the ground."

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have imposed in Prayagraj and other communally sensitive districts.

PAC and RAF teams have been deployed in Prayagraj and the bodies have been removed from the scene of crime.

Atiq Ahmed's eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases.

Also Read

Criminals' morale high in UP: Akhilesh Yadav after Atiq , Ashraf shot dead

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh on killing of Atiq Ahmad's son

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

3-member judicial commission to probe Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: Official

Criminals' morale high in UP: Akhilesh Yadav after Atiq , Ashraf shot dead

Haryana govt's e-Adhigam scheme proving to be boon for poor students: CM

Varun Gandhi files defamation suit against man for comment on Sanjay Gandhi

Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

The third son Asad was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday and was buried in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.

His wife Shaista Parveen is absconding after being named in criminal cases.

--IANS

amita/pgh

Topics : Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 12:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon