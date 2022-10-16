Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

Eleven people have been arrested by the Police for allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 conducted by the Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC).

While nine people have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Police, two other have been arrested by the local police in Bijnor, according to a statement from the STF headquarters on Saturday.

According to the police, the STF team has arrested three accused from Unnao, one from Amethi, two from Jaunpur, one from Meerut and two from Kanpur.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections in the respective police stations.

According to the statement, the team of STF Lucknow had arrested Pushpendra Yadav and Ankit Kumar Maurya, residents of Prayagraj district, and Satyam Kumar Pandey, resident of West Champaran, Bihar, on the information that they appeared for the examination in place of the original candidate in Unnao.

On the information given by the STF Headquarters, Amethi Police arrested another solver Kumar Kamat, resident of Madhubani, Bihar, while the STF Prayagraj unit arrested solver Siddharth Shankar Dubey, resident of Bhojpur in Bihar and an agent Anil Kumar Malhotra, resident of Prayagraj in Jaunpur.

While solvers sat in exam in place of the candidate, agents made arrangements for them.

Apart from this, another team of STF Lucknow arrested Raghuveer, a resident of Hardoi and Saif Ahmed Khan, a resident of Maharajganj, from Kanpur.

Police have recovered many items including ATM card, mobile, fake Aadhaar card and identity card from the possession of these accused.

The STF also arrested a candidate from Meerut who was found with the answer key of the exam.

