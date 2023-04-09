Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur organized by the Sonitpur district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "Assam is going all out its effort to set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest performance of Bihu dance on April 14 in Guwahati in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"On April 14 during the Rongali Bihu celebration, over 11,000 folk dancers and musicians will gather at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium and will perform the Bihu dance," he added.

Preparations for the largest performance of Bihu are underway across the state.

Earlier, the Assam government launched a publicity campaign in the national capital to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu on April 14, where the largest demonstration in a single venue with about 11,000 Bihu dancers will perform, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

Also Read Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam CM Sarma Himanta says Assam govt considering withdrawing AFSPA from two more areas Rajasthan Youth Cong holds rally against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification IGL to reduce CNG price to Rs 73.59 per kg in Delhi-NCR from today UP CM lays foundation stone of 223 development projects worth Rs 480 cr HC initiates contempt proceedings against Kanpur Bar Association officers EAM Jaishankar joins Iftar hosted by UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali

On the day of Bihu, various traditional delicacies prepared coconut, rice flour, sesame, and jaggery, among others. Singing, feasting, exchanging gifts, seeking blessings from elders, donning new attire, and performing the traditional Bihu dance in open fields and on stage are part and parcel of the Bihu celebrations.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu festival in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of the congregation, and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief Minister Sarma is closely monitoring the preparations for the upcoming event and making it a roaring success.