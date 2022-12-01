Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

-
-
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police should not fire upon civilians whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam.
"Police should not use their weapons against civilians. I always instruct Assam police not to fire upon civilians," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.
Talking about the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, the Assam Chief Minister said there is a constitutional boundary between Assam and Meghalaya.
"Both states should have to follow the constitutional boundary and we are following it. Based on the history, Meghalaya wanted a discussion on Block A and Block B of the inter-state boundary and both governments have constituted regional Committees for discussion. I am hopeful that, the issue will be resolved through dialogue," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister ceremonially distributed scooters to the meritorious girl and boy students of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts who secured students who secured 60 per cent and above marks and 75 per cent and above marks respectively in the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination this year.
During a programme held at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister distributed scooters to the meritorious students under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.
All over Assam, 6,052 boys and 29,748 girls students have received the award.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:49 IST
