JUST IN
Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
PM Modi greets BSF personnel on force's raising day, lauds their work
SP MLA Nahid Hasan gets bail after 10 months in jail under Gangster Act
Voting begins for 1st phase of Gujarat polls; 89 seats, 788 candidates
Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel
Top Headlines: India's G20 presidency from today; GDP growth in Q2 and more
India to receive over record $100 bn in remittances in 2022: World Bank
Haryana govt tweaks bond policy, protesting MBBS students dig in heels
DoT directs telecom providers to not install 5G base stations near airports
Assam to give stipend to all female PG students of Rs 10,000 each
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi greets BSF personnel on force's raising day, lauds their work
Business Standard

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that police should not fire upon civilians whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI  General News 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police should not fire upon civilians whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam.

"Police should not use their weapons against civilians. I always instruct Assam police not to fire upon civilians," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

Talking about the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, the Assam Chief Minister said there is a constitutional boundary between Assam and Meghalaya.

"Both states should have to follow the constitutional boundary and we are following it. Based on the history, Meghalaya wanted a discussion on Block A and Block B of the inter-state boundary and both governments have constituted regional Committees for discussion. I am hopeful that, the issue will be resolved through dialogue," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister ceremonially distributed scooters to the meritorious girl and boy students of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts who secured students who secured 60 per cent and above marks and 75 per cent and above marks respectively in the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination this year.

During a programme held at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister distributed scooters to the meritorious students under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

All over Assam, 6,052 boys and 29,748 girls students have received the award.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.