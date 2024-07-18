Business Standard
Assam flood situation improves as water recedes, 350K remain affected

The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday with water receding from several parts of the state even as over 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected.

Dhubri remained the worst hit with nearly 80,000 affected people, followed by Nagaon (77,500) and Cachar (72,000) Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday with water receding from several parts of the state even as over 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.
Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra river, continued to flow over the danger level at various places, it said.
Altogether 3,55,400 people continued to reel under the deluge in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasgar districts.
Dhubri remained the worst hit with nearly 80,000 affected people, followed by Nagaon (77,500) and Cachar (72,000).
The number of affected people was over 4.04 lakh in 12 districts on Tuesday.
The toll in this year's flood, lightning and storm in Assam was 113, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in the bulletin.

Nearly 13,000 people have taken shelter in 66 relief camps, while another 19 relief distribution centres are catering to over 11,000 people.
Cropland of 16,673 hectares remained inundated, while more than 1,63,800 domestic animals and poultry have been affected.
The Brahmaputra river continued to flow over the red mark at Dhubri, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Rukni at Dholai.
Damage to embankments, houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure has been reported from various districts, the bulletin added.

Topics : Assam northeast flood Rain monsoon damage water problems

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

