Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple reopens for second time in week

Last time, the treasury was opened on July 14 after 46 years

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Thursday. (Photo: @JagannathaDhaam)

Press Trust of India Puri
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Thursday for the second time in a week for shifting of valuables to a temporary strong room, officials said.
The treasury was reopened at 9.51 am, they said.
After offering prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings, the members of a supervisory committee set up by the Odisha government for the shifting of valuables from the Ratna Bhandar, entered the temple around 9 am.
Speaking to media persons before entering the temple, the supervising committee's chairman and Orissa High Court former judge Justice Biswanath Rath said, We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored inside the inner chamber of the treasury."

Last time, the treasury was opened on July 14 after 46 years. On that day, the ornaments and valuables of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted to a strong room.
Justice Rath also requested Puri's Titular king and Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb to remain present in the Ratna Bhandar and oversee the shifting of the valuables from there.
Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said only authorised persons were allowed to enter the treasury with traditional attire. If the shifting of valuables will not be completed today, the work will continue as per the standard operating procedure (SOP). The entire process is being videographer."

The temple administration restricted the entry of devotees into the shrine from 8 am on Thursday.
"Only authorised persons and a handful of servitors have been allowed to enter the temple when the shifting of valuables is being carried out," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jagannath Temple Jagannath Rath Yatra Odisha

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

