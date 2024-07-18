Business Standard
India proving to be source of solutions in multiple areas: NITI Aayog VC

Bery underscored that the Indian leader has highlighted how much can be achieved with a single-minded focus in a period of 25 years

Bery was in New York to represent India at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

India is proving to be a source of solutions in multiple areas, including public service delivery and digitalisation, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery said.
Bery also said that by putting the SDGs at the heart of its G20 presidency, India has acknowledged that these are an almost sacred commitment by the global community to its less advantaged people.
India is proving to be a source of solutions in multiple areas, be it public service delivery, be it digitalisation, even for multinational corporations, the so-called global capability centres, Bery told PTI in an exclusive interview here.
Both in their design and I would argue, based on the Indian experience on their implementation, I really see the SDGs as a commitment by governments to their own people. In the 21st century, this is a kind of commitment to a decent life.
Responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, Bery underscored that the Indian leader has highlighted how much can be achieved with a single-minded focus in a period of 25 years.
He said that one thing that is clear is that this is Amrit Kaal' because this is when India will have the peak conditions for its working labour force. And to do what we can to make the most of that opportunity through skilling, training, better job matching, rising productivity, he said.
Bery was in New York to represent India at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) that took place at the UN headquarters from July 8 to July 17 under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council.

The theme of the forum was Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions'.
Bery delivered India's National Statement at the forum's general debate, emphasizing India's commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth.
He also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in sustainable development, strengthening partnerships for economic cooperation, international development initiatives and efforts to address environmental challenges.
He also addressed an HLPF side event organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and NITI Aayog titled Leaving No One Behind: India's Experience in Accelerating SDGs' that showcased India's efforts on SDG localization to ensure delivery at the last mile in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.
Bery also addressed a gathering of eminent members of the Indian-American community and diaspora, investors and industry leaders at a special event titled Developed India @ 2047' organised by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. At the event, he spoke about India's growth across various sectors and its impact on the world economy, as well as the India-US partnership.
The HLPF reviewed in-depth Sustainable Goal 1 of ending poverty in all its forms everywhere; Goal 2 of ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.
Goal 13 of taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; Goal 16 of promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels; and Goal 17 of strengthening the means of implementation and revitalise the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

