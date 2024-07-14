Business Standard
Assam flood situation improves but 2 more die, death count mounts to 109

The administration has been operating 172 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 13 districts, taking care of 58,816 displaced people

At present, 1,342 villages are under water and 25,367.61 hectares of crop area has been damaged across Assam: ASDMA | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Sunday, even as two more persons died and nearly six lakh people were affected across 17 districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Karimganj and another at Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.
With the latest fatalities, the toll in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning mounted to 109.
The report said more than 5,97,600 people are impacted due to flooding in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.
Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 116,000 people suffering, followed by Dhubri (almost 81,500) and Nagaon (over 76,000).
Till Saturday, over 840,000 people were hit by the flood waters across 20 districts.
The administration has been operating 172 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 13 districts, taking care of 58,816 displaced people.
At present, 1,342 villages are under water and 25,367.61 hectares of crop area has been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also been damaged by flood waters in Dhemaji, Golaghat, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara and Karimganj, it said.
The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are also flowing above the danger level.
On account of widespread flooding, over 2,83,700 domestic animals and poultry were affected, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

