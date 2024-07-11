Business Standard
Flood water recedes in many parts of Assam, death toll reaches 100

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Assam and its neighbouring areas

Darrang: Locals move their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place during floods, in Darrang district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday even though flood waters started receding in many parts of the state, officials said.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Assam and its neighbouring areas.
"Moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," it said.
A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that five more people lost their lives and over 14 lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 25 districts.
The toll in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning has now mounted to 100.
Dhubri is the worst hit with over 2.37 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (1.82 lakh) and Golaghat (1.12 lakh), the report said.
"Flood water is receding in many parts of the state. If the rain stops, the condition will continue to improve," a senior official of ASDMA said.
The administration has been operating 365 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 20 districts, taking care of 1,57,447 displaced people at present.
The authorities have distributed 2,825.36 quintals of rice, 517.22 quintals of dal, 151.97 quintals of salt and 14,015.39 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 2,580 villages are under water and 39,898.92 hectares of crop area has been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Majuli.
The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri, the report said.
Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are also flowing above the danger level.
The Barak river's tributary Kushiyara is flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj town, the ASDMA said.
On account of widespread flooding, over 11,28,398 domestic animals and poultry are affected across Assam, it added.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

