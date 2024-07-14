Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mohan Yadav urges executives to raise investment in Madhya Pradesh

The state government has made adequate provisions in the Budget to encourage industry and trade

Mohan Yadav

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav joined a round table meeting and held one-on-one meetings with industrialists in Mumbai to boost investment opportunities in the state.

He also requested entrepreneurs to the Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2025 and Regional Industry Conclave (RIC).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

GIS will be held in Bhopal early next year, and the next RIC will be held in Jabalpur on July 20.

Yadav said that a favorable environment has been created for investment in Madhya Pradesh in terms of industry, trade, and business.

He added that there are immense possibilities of investments in all sectors like energy, tourism, health, and mining.

The state government has made adequate provisions in the Budget to encourage industry and trade.

On the RIC, he said a decision has also been taken to hold industrial summits in different areas focusing on the conditions and specialties of those regions of the state.

“RIC will be more of action than intentions. The focus will be on quicker delivery of projects and direct facilitation to investors across departments,” said Chandramauli Shukla, MPIDC managing director.

The earlier edition of RIC was held on March 1 and 2 in Ujjain where investment proposals worth about Rs 10,000 crore were received.

During discussions in Mumbai, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Chairman Anil Ambani proposed an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the defence and new and renewable energy, sources said.

The chief minister met 25 industry representatives. The CMD of Larsen & Tourbo, SN Subramaniam proposed an investment in the IT complex and data centre. 

The chief exectutive officer of Parle Agro, Schauna Chauhan, gave investment proposals on the production of beverages and dairy products.

The chief minister also discussed with the managing director of Grasim Industries, AK Agarwal, MD of GSW Cement & Paint Parth Jindal, and MD and CEO of Hettich India Andre Eckholt.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Shah inaugurates 'PM College of Excellence' in 55 MP districts, hails Modi

Mohan Yadav

MP CM to meet industrialists over investment opportunities on Saturday

Female students, School girls

MP: 10 schools to return Rs 65 crore fees illegally collected from students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna

News updates: India has given Buddha to the world, not war, says PM to Indians in Austria

Mohan Yadav

MP CM Yadav expands Cabinet, Ramniwas Rawat takes oath as Cabinet Minister

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon