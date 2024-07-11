Business Standard
Assam govt employees get special leave to spend time with parents, in-laws

The leaves can be availed along with holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10, the CMO said

Two special casual leaves for spending time with parents and in-laws for government employees was announced by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

The Assam government has declared two days of special casual leave in November for its employees to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law, the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Thursday.
The special leaves cannot be used for personal enjoyment and those without parents or parents-in-laws will not be eligible for the leaves, it added.
"The Assam government, under the leadership of CM Dr @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for state government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law," the CMO said in a post on X.
It said the leave must be used "solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honour, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment".
The leaves can be availed along with holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10, the CMO said.
It said that employees in essential services can avail it in a phased manner, and those who do not have parents or parents-in-law will not be entitled to it.
The two special casual leaves for spending time with parents and parents-in-law for government employees was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

