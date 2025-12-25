Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam nabbed 18 foreigners trying to enter illegally, sent back: CM Sarma

Assam nabbed 18 foreigners trying to enter illegally, sent back: CM Sarma

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 18 foreign nationals have been nabbed in the state for illegally entering the country, and have been sent back.

He, however, did not share details like their ethnicity or where these infiltrators had come from.

"They dream of starving India & taking over Assam & Northeast. Meanwhile, in Assam, we're busy feeding development, driving growth and sending 18 illegals on an all-expense-paid exit tour back to their hell hole," Sarma said in a post on X on Wednesday night.

"Too bad for them: Assam isn't hungry, just vigilant and decisive!" Sarma said.

 

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh.

Also Read

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Meghalaya in 2025: Honeymoon murder, political churn, and mining crackdown

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Assam's West Karbi Anglong district limping back to normal after violence

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

No fresh violence in Assam's Karbi Anglong as security stepped up

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Section 163 imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong after violent protests

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, with the other two being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-torn Bangladesh through the entry points in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FSSAI

FSSAI asks food businesses to stop calling herbal infusions 'tea'

Aravalli range

Aravalli row: Why a 100-metre rule has triggered a mountain of concerns

swiggy, delivery

Why Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon delivery partners are on strike on Dec 25, 31

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans

Accident, road accident

PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased after 9 killed in K'taka

Topics : Assam Northeast India Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon