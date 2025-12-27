Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Reveal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas out of 5.82 million deleted voters: Abhishek

Reveal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas out of 5.82 million deleted voters: Abhishek

The TMC national general secretary also said that Bengal's population is 100.5 million, and the number of voter deletions in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is 5.82 million

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.(File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that the Election Commission must come out with the number of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas out of the 5.82 million names deleted after the publication of draft electoral rolls in West Bengal under the ongoing SIR.

Alleging that Bengal was being targeted selectively by the Centre since the TMC won the 2021 assembly polls in the state, he claimed that the "agenda is to harass the people of the state".

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary also said that Bengal's population is 100.5 million, and the number of voter deletions in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is 5.82 million.

 

"This is just 5.79 per cent of the population, the lowest among all the states where SIR is being held," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

He demanded that the "ECI come out with the number of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas out of 5.82 million names deleted".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Given equal chances, women perform at par or better than men: Rajnath Singh

IRCTC, indian railway, Kavach

Kavach rollout delayed as Railways misses Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata deadline

MK Stalin, Stalin

DMK's governance and welfare delivery earn strong public trust: Stalin

new year celebration

Delhi eateries tighten fire and crowd safety norms ahead of New Year rush

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' from Jan 5, says Kharge

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Comission TMC West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon