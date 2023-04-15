close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Process initiated for lithium extraction in J-K's Reasi, says official

The process has been initiated for lithium extraction in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said assuring that the govt would take all possible steps to make the discovery a reality

Press Trust of India Jammu
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The process has been initiated for lithium extraction in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said assuring that the government would take all possible steps to make the discovery a reality soon.

Mining Secretary Amit Sharma visited the lithium reserve site located in Salal-Haimna area and also held a review meeting on the extraction of the metal.

"The UT administration led by Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) and Chief Secretary (A K Mehta) are looking forward to taking the next steps for lithium extraction at the earliest.

"The process has already been initiated under their visionary directions towards appointing a transaction advisor and auction platform to carry forward the extraction process for this potentially rich reserves of lithium to the tune of 5.9 million tonnes, second highest in the world," the secretary said.

He assured that the government shall take all possible steps and measures to make this lithium discovery a reality soon and meet the decided timelines for extraction of the same, with total support from the Union Government.

During the site visit, the officers informed that the demarcation work on the lithium reserves site has been completed a few days back which is spread in an area of around three square kilometres, an official spokesman said.

Also Read

Two dead, 19 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Reasi district

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Lithium reserve found in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi of best quality: Official

India's groundwater extraction stage at 60% in 2022, says report

No development possible without an educated citizenry, says Rajnath Singh

Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

Amit Shah reaches Mumbai, to hold key meet with BJP leaders, CM Shinde

Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre

Gaganyaan not one-off mission, govt approved spaceflight programme: Isro

Accordingly, he said the revenue department has also completed the task of creating lists of habitations, plantations and other assets falling within these demarcated limits.

People of the area requested the secretary to ensure that fair compensation is paid to the persons whose assets are coming within the zone of lithium reserves.

Sharma assured that all care and due diligence shall be shown by the concerned authorities including Deputy Commissioner Reasi and her team for ensuring it, the spokesman said.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir | lithium

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon