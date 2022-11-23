JUST IN
Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro files petition challenging election results
6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting in US' Virginia: Police

A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late on Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead

United States | US Shooting | Death toll

Chesapeake 

New Zealand mass shooting
Representative image

A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late on Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead.

The store in Chesapeake is now safe, Officer Leo Kosinski said in the early hours of Wednesday.

The shooting came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado late on Saturday, killing five people and wounding 17. Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday's shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people.

Earlier, Kosinski said he couldn't say how the gunman died but that he didn't believe police fired shots.

The shooting had apparently stopped when police arrived at the store in Chesapeake, which is Virginia's second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Walmart tweeted early on Wednesday that it was shocked at this tragic event.

US Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.

State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner's sentiment, tweeting that she was absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:18 IST

`
